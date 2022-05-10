Coimbatore, May 10 (PTI) Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Tuesday appealed to the textile mills associations like Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) and Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) here and Tamilnadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) in Dindigul to request their members to revoke the cotton yarn price hike of Rs 40 per kg for all counts immediately and restore to April level.

TEA is always interested for the betterment of whole textile industry and each sector in the value chain is fully dependent on other sector for their sustenance and growth of business, its president Raja M Shanmugham said in a statement.

Stating that he always wished to witness a win-win situation in all textile sectors, Raja Shanmugham expressed hope that considering the plight of Tirupur knitwear exports sector, comprising 95 per cent of MSMEs and the need to protect the valuable customers, the textile mills will come forward and address the genuine requisition immediately.

