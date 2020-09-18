Tirupati, Sep 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here.

Purohit, who arrived on the hills last evening, also took part in the recitation of Sundara Kaanda Paarayanam after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine, according to a temple official.

The recitation of Sundara Kaanda Paarayanam is being conducted in front of the hill temple for past over three months by the TTD that governs the shrine.

According to the official, Purohit said it was a memorable day as he visited the shrine and also took part in the recitation of Sundara Kaandam.PTI COR SS

