Latest News | TN Invites Pharma Companies to Set Up Shop in State

Chennai, June 9 (PTI): Continuing its efforts to attract investments to the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday wrote to leaders of global pharmaceutical companies, inviting them to set up units in the state, promising them attractive packages.

The Chief Minister wrote to heads of various companies, including Philips Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Sirona Dental Systems, GE Healthcare and Boston Scientific, an official release said.

Explaining the advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu, he told them about the faciliation provided for business and industry to further their growth and also promised them 'customised incentive packages'

The government had earlier constituted a special task force,led by chief secretary K Shanmugam, to promote investments.

The government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 17 companies across various sectors, who committed investments of Rs 15,218 crore.

As part of its initiatives to promote investments the government also set up 'country specific investment facilitation desk", the release said.

