Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) The leading surfers in the fray qualified for the semifinals after two rounds of challenging surfs in the Covelong Classic held here as part of the 8th Covelong Surf, Music & Fitness Festival.

The competition, which is conducted under the aegis of Surfing Federation of India, will determine the national champions.

In the Women's Open Category, Shrishti Selvam, Sugar Banarse, Ananya Samhita, Sophia Sharma, Kamali P, and Marielle Wunderink have qualified for the semifinals scheduled for Sunday, a press release said.

As many as 12 heats were held in the first round of the Men's Open Category. The top two surfers from each heat will join the top 16 from the Mahabs Point Break Challenge which was held earlier this week for Round 2 where they will compete in 10 heats for a place in Round 3.

The Men's International Open saw surfers from Sri Lanka and Maldives competing along with the top Indian surfers. Lakshitha Madushan Dalugoda Arachchige (Sri Lanka), Sathish Saravanan (India), Lesitha Prabath Koku Hannadige (Sri Lanka), Kanapathy Ramesh Jay Hallar (Sri Lanka) and Praneeth Sadaruwan Pincha Baduge (Sri Lanka) topped their respective heats.

The Music and Fitness festival which is part of the Covelong Classic Surf will start from Saturday.

