New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Torrent Pharma on Friday said it has appointed Aman Mehta as Director on the company's board.

Mehta, son of Torrent Pharma Chairman Samir Mehta, will take up the position with effect from August 1, 2022.

Also Read | MSBTE Result 2022: Summer Diploma Result Declared at msbte.org.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

During his tenure with the company, Aman has worked in both power and pharma verticals.

He has been Executive Director at Torrent Pharma and also heads the India business along with Corporate HR.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Revamped Power Distribution Scheme on July 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)