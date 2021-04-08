New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Torrent Power on Thursday announced appointment of Lalit Malik as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1, 2021.

The decision was taken at a board meeting on Thursday, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sanjay Dalal will retire from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company from close of working hours of April 30, 2021, it added.

The company said Malik has over 33 years of experience in the field of financial planning and strategy, accounting under USGAAP, IFRS & Indian GAAP, corporate restructuring, mergers, takeovers, treasury, tax planning & execution, budgeting, corporate governance, risk management, regulatory and compliances etc.

He was working with Dabur India since 2012 as CFO and has worked in the past, in leadership roles, with Moser Baer India, American Express (India), Proctor & Gamble, Gillette India, Philips India and Sharp & Tannan. PTI KKS

