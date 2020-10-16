Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has dispatched the first batch of its all-new sports utility vehicle, Urban Cruiser, ahead of the festive season.

Based on Maruti Suzuki India's Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV Urban Cruiser was launched last month.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Now Available for Online Sale for Prime Members.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has begun dispatching its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser before the onset of the festive season as promised earlier, the company said in a release.

Ever since the opening of bookings in August, the SUV has received an encouraging response from the customers across the country, it added.

Also Read | Tatiana Maslany Is Not She-Hulk, Actress Denies Being Cast As MCU’s Next Superhero.

"We are thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice-President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni.

He added that it is an honour to receive such a promising response from customers, towards the Urban Cruiser.

TKM will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs, he said.

Priced at Rs 8.40 lakh-11.30 lakh, the latest offering from TKM comes with three years or 1 lakh km (whichever comes earlier) warranty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)