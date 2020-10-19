New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Hexaware on Monday said trading of its shares on the National Stock Exchange will be suspended from November 2 on account of voluntary delisting by the IT company.

"Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd shall be suspended with effect from November 2, 2020 (ie w.e.f. closing hours of trading on October 30, 2020 (Friday)) on account of voluntary delisting pursuant to the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009," a regulatory filing on the NSE said.

The admission to dealings in securities of the said company shall be withdrawn (delisted) w.e.f. November 9, 2020, it added.

The voluntary delisting of Hexaware Technologies from the BSE and the NSE was undertaken last month. The delisting offer with a floor price of Rs 264.97 per share had opened on September 9 and closed on September 16.

Hexaware Technologies had later said it will offer Rs 475 per share as the final price for its delisting offer.

