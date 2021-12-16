New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday floated a consultation paper to explore a regulatory framework for data centres, content delivery networks and internet exchanges.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has observed the growing dominance of certain over-the-top (OTT) and internet service providers, which may lead to discriminatory practices in the industry with respect to the treatment given to smaller players in the industry.

"Some of the big OTT players have started their own content delivery platforms. Such dominant players can dictate terms for interconnection with smaller ISPs refusing them direct peering," Trai said in the paper.

The regulator said that for any digital communication network to function smoothly, it is imperative to have a regulatory framework for interconnection between various players, which is fair and just and gives equal opportunities to each player.

"Further, large ISP players, who are also in the CDN (content delivery network) space, can create exclusive tie-ups with large content providers like OTT platform companies, excluding other players from direct access on equal terms," Trai said.

In the consultation paper on 'Regulatory Framework for Promoting Data Economy Through Establishment of Data Centres, Content Delivery Networks, and Interconnect Exchanges in India', the regulator has invited public comments to explore "long term policy measures (that) are required to facilitate the growth of CDN industry in India".

The paper explores "whether the absence of a regulatory framework for CDNs is affecting the growth of CDN in India and creating a non-level-playing field between CDN players and telecom service providers.

Content providers like Netflix, Youtube, Amazon etc partner CDNs, which invests and specialises in content distribution across various internet channels. This helps content providers in focussing on their work while they reach out to their audience through CDNs.

CDNs set up their servers closer to the target market that helps in making content accessible at fast speed, and reduced bandwidth consumption.

According to market estimates, the Indian CDN market was valued at USD 435.2 million in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,846.8 million by 2027.

Trai said the Indian players have been slower to integrate with CDNs compared to many developed countries.

"One of the major challenges for a service provider or network operator to launch a CDN is the initial investment for the basic infrastructure," the regulator said.

The basic infrastructure includes the streaming web servers with the content, proxies, and caching servers in addition to the network management software.

"Consequently, high-bandwidth costs for data transmission are also the major consideration for most CDN providers," Trai said.

The regulator has sought views on developing a framework that can reduce costs for the growth of CDNs in the country.

In line with the National Digital Communications Policy, 2018, objective to establish India as a global hub for cloud computing, content hosting and delivery, and data communication systems and services, the regulator has sought views on developing a policy framework that can attract investments in the India data centre business, and promote ease of doing business in the sector.

The regulator observed that around 37 permissions are required by an entity before commencing data centre operations.

Trai has set January 13 as the last date for comments on the paper and January 27 for the counter comments.

