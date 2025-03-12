Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man and his infant son were killed when a train hit them near Lakkidi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The man, his wife, and their son had come to the woman's parental home and were returning when the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm, police added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The man was walking along the tracks with his six-month-old son in his arms, heading toward the Lakkidi railway gate from his wife's home, when the train struck them, killing them on the spot, an official from Ottapalam police said.

The woman was just leaving her home when the accident happened, police added.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

"Walking along the tracks was the only way for them to reach the Lakkidi railway gate," they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)