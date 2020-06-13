Latest News | Tram Services to Resume from Sunday

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Tram services in the city will be resume from Sunday after a long hiatus since the lockdown began in March, a senior WBTC official said here on Saturday.

Tracks had also got damaged owing to uprooted trees in the super cyclone Amphan, which also devastated the overhead wires that carry electricity for the trams, WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

Also Read | Jio Platforms Investments: TPG Capital to Buy 0.93% For Rs 4,547 crore, Says Reliance Industries.

Kolkata is the only city in the country to maintain tram services.

Restoration and repair work has been going on for restarting tram services in different routes with support from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Police, Kapur said.

Also Read | Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies.

Following restoration of tracks and overhead wires and recommencement of public transport system in the city, services will be resumed in one route from Sunday, he said.

"Trial run was conducted on June 12 and 13 by WBTC engineers," Kapur said.

To facilitate movement of the commuters, operation of tram services will be resumed on route number 24/29 between Ballygunge and Tollygunge in south Kolkata, he said.

The timings of the service will be from 7 am to 8 pm at intervals of 40 minutes and number of passengers will not exceed seating capacity of a tram and everyone will have to maintain social distancing and health safety norms, Kapur said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)