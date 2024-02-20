New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) In a meeting of the National Council for Transgender Persons, its members raised the necessity of building unisex toilets, setting up shelter homes and distributing Ayushman Cards, among others, officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Monday.

In response, the ministry emphasized its commitment to addressing these issues.

The primary goal of the meeting of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) was to confront the challenges faced by transgender individuals, encompassing issues concerning education, life with dignity, health support, opportunities for livelihood and skill enhancement.

"Specific concerns raised included the necessity for unisex toilets, distribution of Ayushman Cards, establishment of shelter homes, and provision of Garima Greh," an official said.

Discussions were also held on the transgender portal that has been envisioned as a centralised platform to streamline access to resources and support services thereby facilitating ease of navigation for transgender individuals across various aspects of their lives.

"As discussions progressed, it became evident that concerted efforts are required to overcome the barriers hindering the full realization of rights and opportunities for transgender individuals," a council member said.

