Latest News | Transport Corporation of India Consolidated Net Profit Dips 25 Pc to Rs 36 Cr in Mar Quarter

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 48.38 crore in the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income from operations in the January-March period declined to Rs 674.55 crore from Rs 747.74 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company reported a marginal dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.19 crore.

It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.29 crore in 2018-19.

