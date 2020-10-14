New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The government's subsidy scheme for transportation of notified fruits and vegetables is a big step towards making the country self-reliant, Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

The subsidy under the Operation Greens TOP to TOTAL is a big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, an official statement said.

The minister said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has brought out various schemes for farmers.

Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Operation Greens Scheme TOP to TOTAL provides a 50 per cent subsidy on transport and storage of notified fruits and vegetables, if prices of such fruits or vegetables are below the trigger price.

In addition to direct submission of the online claim to the MoFPI, the transportation subsidy would also be available under the Kisan Rail Scheme under a very simplified way.

"Any person, including farmers, can transport any notified fruits and vegetable crops through Kisan Rails.

"Railways would charge only 50 per cent of freight charges on these fruits and vegetables. Remaining 50 per cent of the freight charges will be provided as subsidy under Operation Greens Scheme by MoFPI to the Indian Railways," the statement said.

The revised scheme guidelines have been uploaded on the ministry's website.

All consignments of notified fruits and vegetables irrespective of quantity and price would be eligible for 50 per cent freight subsidy.

At present, the Railways is operating three Kisan Rails between Devlali (Maharashtra) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, and Bangalore to Delhi.

It also plans to start fourth Kisan Rail from Nagpur and Warud Orange City in Maharashtra to Delhi.

As many as 19 fruits are eligible under the scheme -- Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Papaya, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Aonla, Passion fruit and Pear.

In vegetables, 14 crops are eligible -- French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Onion, Potato and Tomato.

