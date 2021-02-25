Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Global information and insights company TransUnion has set up a new capability centre in Pune and plans to expand its workforce by 50 per cent in the country, the company said on Thursday.

TransUnion announced the opening of a new functional centre in Pune as an expansion of its existing global capability centre.

The global capability centre also plans to expand its workforce by 50 per cent in Chennai and Pune over the next 12 months, the company said in a statement here.

The new centre would deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai centre.

TransUnion has planned to hire employees in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing among others.

"The investment in this new centre will help us harness the best talent tool available to enable a wide range of technology and business operations for global enterprise," company Vice-President, operations, Debasis Panda said.

The Pune centre was part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability centre in South Africa, he said.

In 2018, TransUnion had set up its first global capability centre in Chennai and currently has over 900 associates.

The success of the centre in Chennai helped pave the way for additional investment in other markets, TransUnion, executive vice-president, Eric Hess said.

Global Capability Centres are foundational investment that will foster development of new capabilities, enable innovation and deliver value for the organisation, he said.

National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), President, Debjani Ghosh said, "this is a welcome move from TransUnion during the pandemic era."

The expansion of its global capability centre in Chennai to Pune will immensely benefit the organisation and enable it to further leverage talent, develop new capabilities and foster innovation, she said.PTI VIJ SS

