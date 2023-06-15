Palakkad (Kerala), Jun 15 (PTI) A 28-year old tribal man was found dead outside his home in Sholayur area of Palakkad district of Kerala on Thursday morning.

An officer of Sholayur police station said that a team has gone to the area to gather details and record statements.

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

Local residents suspect it was an animal attack as some parts of the body appear to have been consumed, police said.

The locals called the police after seeing the body in the wee hours of the morning, it said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Three Service Chiefs, Reviews Preparation of Armed Forces To Deal With Impact.

"Investigation has just started. Cause of death is yet to be ascertained," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)