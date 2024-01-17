Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) Three persons were injured after they were attacked by a group of people for intervening in a fight in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night of January 12 when the victims were present at a tea stall in Ambernath.

There was a fight, and the three men tried to pacify the two sides, the official said, citing the complaint. However, a group of people, who were carrying sharp weapons like swords, attacked and injured the trio, the official said.

The police have registered a case, and a probe is underway, he added.

