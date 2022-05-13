New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Friday posted about 42 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 23.28 crore in the corresponding quarter for FY21, a BSE filing said.

The total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 244.32 crore from Rs 182.77 crore in the year-ago period.

In the entire fiscal 2021-22, the consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 270.20 crore against Rs 102.46 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The total income in the fiscal also increased to Rs 881.73 crore from Rs 721.68 crore recorded in FY21.

The board has recommended the final dividend of Re 0.85 per equity share and a special dividend of Re 0.70 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, aggregating to Re 1.55 per equity share or 155 per cent for the financial year 2021-22, subject to the approval of shareholders.

If approved, the dividend shall be paid to shareholders (after deduction of tax at source) within thirty days from the date of declaration, the company said.

