New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) on Monday posted over 38 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore for the April-June quarter on account of higher income.

The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, was at Rs 27.75 crore, according to a filing to BSE.

Its total income rose to Rs 266.49 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 189.61 crore in the same period of the last year. The expenses stood at Rs 215.74 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 153.49 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said: "The company has started FY 23 on a positive note. During the quarter, we have reported yet another record order booking in a single quarter of USD 3.6 billion, which will boost our performance in the year."

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) is a company having core competency in the area of industrial steam turbines designing and manufacturing up to 100 megawatt (MW) size.

