Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) TRS MLC K Kavitha will be attending the American Telugu Association's (ATA) 17th Convention and Youth Conference which is to be held at Walter E Convention Centre from July 1-3 in Washington DC, USA.

Also Read | E-Commerce Platforms Not Publishing Negative Reviews in India: Report.

A release from her office said the former Lok Sabha member would inaugurate the Telangana pavilion on July 2 and participate in the prime meet organised by ATA representatives in Washington DC.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Unlikely To Come With Under-Display Camera Technology.

She would inaugurate a book on Bathukamma, a Telangana cultural festival, at the venue, the release said.

Kavitha-led cultural organisation Telangana Jagruthi scripted history with the screening of Bathukamma at Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, last year, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)