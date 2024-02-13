Faridabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A truck driver and his helper died after their vehicle caught fire and rammed into a toll plaza on Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway on Tuesday, police said.

At around 3 am, the truck coming from Palwal went out of control and crashed into Maujpur toll plaza and caught fire. The vehicle was overloaded with gravel, ASI Vinod Kumar said.

Also Read | First Hindu Temple in UAE Inauguration Live Streaming Online: From Date, Time to Telecast Details, Know All About BAPS Mandir Set To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

The driver and his helper got stuck inside the vehicle and were charred to death, police said, adding their bodies were recovered by the firefighters and police and sent for post-mortem at BK hospital.

The two men were residents of Mewat. Their families have been informed. Further probe is underway, the ASI said.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)