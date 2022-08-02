New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Trust Asset Management is aiming to collect up to Rs 500 crore through its new money market fund, its top official said on Tuesday.

The money market fund is an open-ended debt scheme investing in money market securities. This is also the fifth addition to the fund house's fixed income product portfolio.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund, said the asset management firm is targeting to raise Rs 300-500 crore through the new scheme -- TrustMF Money Market Fund.

The new fund offering (NFO) will open for subscription on August 5 and closes on August 11.

The aim of the fund is to take advantage of the money market yield curve which has seen perennial steepness. In these uncertain times, money market mutual funds will provide relative stability and reasonable returns to investors looking to park their surplus money for 3 to 6 months investment horizon, Bagla said.

"The change instance from RBI (Reserve Bank of India) followed by a series of rate hikes, has resulted in abnormal steepness in the money market yield curve, particularly in overnight to 6 month curve. The TrustMF money market fund will look to invest predominantly in 6 months instruments of high quality issuers and let them roll down to take benefit of the steepness," Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager, Trust Mutual Fund said.

This steepness can provide a good opportunity to lock in higher yields and can also provide downside protection from imminent rate hikes, he added.

At present, the asset management company manages assets to the tune of Rs 1,034 crore.

