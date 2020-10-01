New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 3.76 per cent increase in total sales in September at 3,27,692 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,15,796 units in September 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Listed on Amazon for Sale Ahead of India Launch, Check Price Here.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,13,332 units as against 3,00,793 units in September 2019, up 4.16 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,41,762 units last month as compared to 2,43,047 units in September 2019, it added.

Also Read | Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: Comparison; Price, Features & Specifications.

Total exports increased 19 per cent to 85,163 units last month as compared with 71,569 units in September 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)