Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the launch of a special edition variant of its 'modern-retro' motorcycle, Ronin, this festive season.

The features include a new graphic. It offers a triple tone with grey as the primary tone and white as secondary with a red stripe being the third tone--both on the tank and side panel, a company release said.

Subtle details embodying the 'R' logo pattern, wheel rim with TVS RONIN branding are among the others. "Additionally, the Special Edition will come with pre-fitted accessories including a USB Charger.

"The new TVS RONIN TD will be available in the colour-Nimbus Grey, at an exciting price point of Rs 1,72,700," the release added.

