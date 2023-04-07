Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) Integrated supply chain solutions provider, TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Friday said it has bagged a contract from the United Kingdom to supply spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform.

The two-year agreement would see the city-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure optimum availability of spares.

"This business win is a testament to TVS Supply Chain Solutions' strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence vehicle platforms," company managing director Ravi Viswanathan said.

"We continue to thrive on our expertise and believe in the power of adding value to our customers in every possible way," he said in a company statement here.

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence since mid-1990s. TVS Supply Chain Solutions along with the Post Design Services contractor would continue to address to support the availability and upkeep of the platform, the company said.

On securing the order, TVS Supply Chain Solutions United Kingdom and Europe, CEO Andrew Jones said, "This contract aligns with our commitment to provide the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence with innovative and resilient supply chain services to maximise the availability of equipment it operates across land, sea and air domains."

TVS Supply Chain Solutions through its United Kingdom operations serves customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail and utility sectors.

