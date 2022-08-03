Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Two and three-wheeler tyre brand TVS Eurogrip has grown its business by over 30 per cent in the last two years in Rajasthan and looks to continue the growth story, a company official said.

The company is also looking forward to become a market leader across the state.

"Rajasthan has and always will be a very important market for TVS Eurogrip. We have grown our business by over 30 per cent in the last two years and with all the initiatives planned for the state, we are poised to continue this growth story.

"The brand is looking to augment its position in the state in the coming year and head towards market leadership," P Madhavan, EVP - Sales and Marketing at TVS Srichakra Ltd told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the company presently has a strong network of distributors and retailers in Rajasthan with a presence in all 33 districts and a direct presence in 30 of these districts.

The brand is currently market leader in districts such as Ajmer, Barmer, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Pali, and Sirohi, according to the company.

