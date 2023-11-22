Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Security forces have apprehended two suspected terror operatives from Bemina area of the city and recovered arms and explosives from their possession, officials said here on Wednesday.

The two suspects, hailing from Kupwara district, were apprehended during mobile vehicle checking at Bemina in Batamaloo area of the city late on Tuesday night after recovery of arms and explosives from their possession, the officials said.

The recoveries included two pistols and 10 grenades, they said, adding the suspects were being questioned by security forces.

