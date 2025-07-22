New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Two separate cases of assault have been registered following a clash between two groups in south Delhi's Mehrauli, an official said on Tuesday.

Medico-legal cases (MLCs) of two injured persons, identified as Mohammad Sahil and Akil Ahmad, were received on July 21, he said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Subsequent inquiry revealed that both persons were injured in separate incidents related to an altercation in Mehrauli. “During investigation, it was found that Sahil was allegedly assaulted by four people identified as Samir, Ujjawal, Kaif, and Akil after a dispute that began while Akil was parking his scooter near the mosque,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Later, Akil was reportedly assaulted by Umer, Saksham, Bablu, and others outside a house in Mehrauli. Statements of both injured persons were recorded, police said.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

Based on Akil's statement and his medical report, a case was registered on July 22 under relevant sections of the BNS against Umer, Saksham, and Bablu, the officer said.

Similarly, a case was registered on Sahil's statement against Samir, Ujjawal, Kaif, and Akil under the same legal provisions.

“No past criminal records have been found against any of the named accused so far,” a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)