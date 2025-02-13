Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) A two-day orientation programme for the members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will commence here on Friday, according to an official statement.

The programme will be inaugurated by Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla and will conclude on Saturday, with a session led by Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, the statement read.

During the two day programme, members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will be briefed on various topics including "how to be an effective Legislator: Do's and Don'ts for Members, executive accountability through questions and other devices in legislatures, role of minister in legislative processes, parliamentary privileges, the statement read.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and many other ministers will attend this programme, organised by the Haryana Legislative Assembly in collaboration with the Institute for Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Member and Chairman of Joint Committee on Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Jagdambika Pal, Lok Sabha Member and Chairman of Estimates Committee Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, will also mark their attendance.

