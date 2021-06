Bengaluru, Jun 22: Two labourers died of electrocution in the city on Tuesday, after they accidentally touched a metallic fence through which electricity was flowing.

The duo from Raichur district, touched the fence that came into contact with a low-hanging high tension cable and suffered fatal electric shock, police said.

Both died on the spot, they said.

