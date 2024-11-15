Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) A court here sentenced two people to 10 years imprisonment after they were caught with over 64 kilograms of marijuana in 2020, police said Friday.

The court of additional session judge Sunil Kumar Dewan also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, they said.

According to the police, on June 25, 2020, Mohammed Zaheer and Alka were arrested along with 64.380 kg of illegal marijuana in Bilaspur. A case was registered against them. They were sent to jail by a city court.

"The police team collected all the evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them before the court. Based on which, the court of additional session judge Sunil Kumar Dewan on Thursday sentenced the convicts to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine", spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

