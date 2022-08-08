Sambalpur, Aug 8 (PTI) Two employees of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd drowned while taking a bath in the Hirakud reservoir in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Monday.

Five employees of the coal firm had gone near the Jhankarani temple on Sunday afternoon. Three of them then went to take a bath in the reservoir, 15 km north of Sambalpur city.

On noticing that the three persons were drowning, a boat rushed there and managed to rescue one Abhinesh Ray, an officer said.

A team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force team and fire officials recovered the bodies of Mahesh Chitturi and Avishek Kumar with the help of fishermen, Burla subdivisional police officer Satyabrat Dash said.

Chitturi, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was working as mining manager, while Kumar was an excavation manager and hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and the family members have already arrived in Sambalpur.

