New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Two entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of non-banking financial company Shriram Finance's shares worth over Rs 1,329 crore through open market transactions.

Private equity player Apax Partners' subsidiary Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) and Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) offloaded the shares in the NBFC firm.

Dynasty sold 83.50 lakh shares on NSE, and Arkaig offloaded 24.98 lakh shares of the company on BSE, as per the bulk deal data available with the exchanges.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,225.01 apiece on the BSE by Arkaig and Rs 1,225.41 per scrip on the NSE by Dynasty, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,329.29 crore.

Small Cap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc bought 70.98 lakh equity shares on the NSE, data showed on the bourse.

On Wednesday, shares of Shriram Finance closed 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 1,270.75 apiece on NSE and Rs 1,270.45 on BSE.

