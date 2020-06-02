Latest News | Two Held for Possessing Cocaine in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 2 (PTI):Two men were arrested here on Tuesday on charges of possessing cocaine, a senior police official said.

The men had obtained inter-state pass during the COVID-19 lockdown and gone to Bengaluru under the pretext of selling face masks but had procured cocaine from a Nigerian there, Assistant Excise (Enforcement) Superintendent N Anjireddy said.

Based on reliable information, a team of Excise sleuths interceptedthe car in which they were travelling at Secunderabad here and seized 54 grams of cocaine from the duo in the age group of 30-34, he added.

They had purchased 70 grams of cocaine for Rs 7,000 per gram and returned to Hyderabad on May 30 and had already consumed 16 grams.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo. Besides the cocaine, two cars were also seized from them.PTI VVKSS

