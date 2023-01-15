Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Thane city police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing a country-made revolver and bullets, an official said on Sunday.

The duo was arrested by a Central Crime Unit team from the Kalwa creek bridge road on Saturday night on a specific tip-off, he said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

