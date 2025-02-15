Kochi (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) A trans person and her friend from Assam were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a one-month-old toddler at Aluva near here, police said.

Rinki (20) and her associate Rashidul Haque (29), both from Assam, were arrested in a swift operation, they said.

The child, who belonged to a Bihar native was abducted and the kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 as ransom.

The police received an alert about the abduction around 8 pm on February 14 and immediately launched an investigation.

Acting on leads, officers showed the complainant photographs of transgender individuals from the crime records at the Aluva East Police Station.

The suspect was identified, leading the police to Rinki's rented house. However, by then, she had already taken the child and fled, police said.

A thorough review of CCTV footage followed, and police teams searched key locations, including railway stations, bus stands, the airport, and district borders.

Around 10 pm, the vehicle carrying the accused was intercepted near Koratty, leading to their arrest, according to the police.

The duo was allegedly attempting to take the child from Thrissur to Assam, police added.

The accused were later produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

