New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Two individuals have paid a total of over Rs 1.61 crore to markets regulator Sebi in order to settle a case of alleged insider trading in DCB Bank Ltd's shares.

The individuals, Rajgopalachari Venkattesh and Ravi Kumar Vadlamani, who are also the insiders, had allegedly traded in the scrip of DCB during the unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) period.

"The applicants have remitted the amounts as proposed by them towards the settlement amount along with the amount of ill-gotten gains to be disgorged, as part of the settlement terms," Sebi said in an order passed on Tuesday.

While Venkattesh paid a total of over Rs 85.5 lakh, Vadlamani had to remit a total of over Rs 75.5 lakh.

Sebi had conducted an investigation between September 2015 and October 2015 in the scrip of DCB Bank in respect of insider trading.

On October 13, 2015, DCB had disclosed to the stock exchanges that it plans to add over 150 branches, which was a UPSI.

The insiders were alleged to have traded during the UPSI period in violation of the Prohibition of Insider Trading norms.

Pending enforcement proceedings, they filed separate settlement applications with the regulator proposing to settle the case, without admitting or denying the allegations.

High-powered advisory committee of Sebi considered the proposed settlement terms by the applicants and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of their respective amounts.

These included settlement charges and disgorgement of loss avoided along with interest. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)