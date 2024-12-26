New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Two men got injured after a lift malfunctioned and fell down in a building in Paryavaran Complex area in south Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the police, the injured -- Sonu Gupta (24) and Rishav Raj Gupta (22) -- were immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Saket, for treatment.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

The incident occurred around 6 am when the two men, along with another person, Sonu Kumar, entered the lift in the building where they were staying temporarily. The lift reportedly stopped abruptly before falling down from fourth floor, leaving the occupants injured, it read.

Sonu Kumar, a resident of Gurgaon and a shop owner in Karol Bagh, informed the police that the victims had arrived from Nepal on a business trip, the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

They had rented a flat on the building's fourth floor.

Kumar stated that the victims entered the lift when the accident occurred, causing panic and injuries. The flat owner, Harsimran, a 24-year-old resident of Paryavaran Complex, has been identified as the alleged responsible, police said in the statement.

"We have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway. The police are investigating the case to determine the cause of the malfunction," a senior police officer told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)