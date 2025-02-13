Saharanpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Naveen Kumar (32), his cousins, Shubham (28) and Himanshu.

According to police, the victims were on their way to work in a factory in Bhagwanpur, Uttarakhand, when an unknown vehicle hit them.

The accident took place near Kumharheda on the Dudhli road, killing Naveen and Shubham on the spot.

Himanshu suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital nearby.

SP City Vyom Bindal told PTI that authorities immediately rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident. The bodies of the two deceased brothers were sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Bindal said.

