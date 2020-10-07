Puri, Oct 7 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a pond at a village in Odisha's Puri district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Gandapada village under Delang Police Station area.

The two deceased girls have been identified as Liza (10), daughter of one Biranchi Behera and eight-year-old Dipti, daughter of Bijaya Behera, they said.

Four minor girls had gone to the nearby pond to take a bath. While bathing, the two slipped into deep water and drowned. The girls were rescued and rushed to a hospital at Delang where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Delang Police Station.

