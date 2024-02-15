Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau here on Thursday registered separate cases of disproportionate assets against two policemen including an inspector, an official said.

The cases were registered against Inspector Ameet Kumar Koul and head constable Rajinder Kumar Sharma following the outcome of secret verification with regard to the allegations that they are in possession of disproportionate assets to the known source of their income, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The official said separate FIRs were registered in the police station central branch of ACB Jammu under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The spokesperson said searches were conducted in the residential houses of both the officials and business establishments of Sharma.

During searches some incriminating documents and valuables have been seized and taken for investigation purpose, the official said, adding further investigation of both the cases is going on.

