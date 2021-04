Rameswaram (TN), Apr 4 (PTI) Two Sri Lankans who arrived here without valid documents on Sunday were arrested, police said.

The two had travelled from Mannar in Sri Lanka by a fibre boat and were picked up from Arichalmunai here, they added.

The duo was apprehended by the Marine police who are holding enquiries with them.PTI CORR SA

