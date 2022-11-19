Jamshedpur, Nov 19 (PTI) Two women were buried alive when a chunk of loose soil caved in near a railway line in Vidyutnagar, about 3 km from here, on Saturday, police said.

The women were identified as Manju Sawaiya and Tuntun, both residents of Vidyutnagar in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The incident happened when the victims had gone to fetch soil for wall coating.

Local residents assembled at the spot and informed the police, who went to the area and recovered the bodies, a police officer said.

