Ramanathapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) A mother-daughter duo was found charred to death in their house in Mandapam in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, Kaliyammal (58) and her 33 year-old daughter Manimekalai were residing at the Fishermen's Colony here.

The two were found charred by Kaliyammal's elder daughter this morning, police said, adding, the cause of their death was yet to be ascertained.

A probe is on.

