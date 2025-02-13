Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Non-bank lender UGRO Capital on Thursday said it has raised Rs 260 crore from Dutch lender FMO through a non-convertible debenture issue.

The proceeds are earmarked to drive initiatives in women's empowerment, address territorial inequalities, and foster youth empowerment, according to a statement.

*** Eurobank SA likely to set up representative office in Mumbai * Eurobank SA's chief executive officer Fokion Karaviasn on Thursday said the lender is mulling to set up a representative office in Mumbai.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Karaviasn said the lender has made a formal application to the Reserve Bank about the same and expects some movement on it soon.

*** Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath gives Rs 20 lakh each to 22 startups * Brokerage Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath has given a grant of up to Rs 20 lakh each to 22 startups started by entrepreneurs under 25 years of age.

This is the second cohort of Wtfund where Kamath supports young entrepreneurs, a statement said.

*** Bharat Financial Inclusion ties up with Tripura govt * Indusind Bank's microlending subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion on Thursday announced a tie up with the Tripura government to launch a helpline for livestock care across the state.

With the addition of Tripura, the number of states under the 'Bharat Sanjeevani' programme reaches ten, the company said in a statement.

