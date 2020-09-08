New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies.

UiPath provides robotic process automation (RPA) technology which involves use of software robots (bots) to automate business processes that are currently managed manually by human workers.

Also Read | Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S Prices Revealed, Likely to Be Launched on November 10, 2020.

"The COVID situation has spurred demand for automation technologies," UiPath President (India and South Asia) Manish Bharti said, adding that the company has seen a same pace in new customer acquisition and expansion in its existing client base in the first half of 2020.

"Our new customer acquisition and expansion in existing clients is almost at the same pace in India in H1 2020. We acquired over 80 customers in India during pandemic. Demand from existing customers who were probably going slow, not scaling, is also there. This is a worldwide trend as well," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' on September 9, to Interact With Street Vendors From Madhya Pradesh via Video Conference.

Bharti said the company has been able to achieve the targets it had set for February-July this year, and has seen 20 per cent year-on-year growth since February in India.

He added that UiPath has worked with 4-5 state governments in India during the COVID-19 pandemic for simplifying the process of data collection from different sources and sharing them with state and national agencies.

It has also worked with the Mumbai municipal corporation for automating the e-pass process in partnership with EY.

"We have seen an increased interest from small companies...We have seen a quarter-on-quarter growth in RPA demand from supply chain companies," he added.

In 2019, UiPath doubled its customer base in India as compared to 2018. It has over 400 customers in India, 350 partners and a 2,50,000 strong developer community.

Its customers in India include Karnataka Bank, Bank of India, Max Healthcare, Quess, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Paradise Foods, among others.

Boris Krumrey, UiPath Global Vice President (Automation Innovations) said industries which had never operated remotely before the lockdown were forced to adapt to new ways of working.

Banks and manufacturing companies have automated business processes to deal with the heavy inflow of queries and work, he said.

According to a report by Zinnov, Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) is witnessing fastest adoption among large Indian enterprises, and this market will grow three times by 2022.

HIA, which impacts businesses across key metrics like accuracy and compliance, helps provide better customer experience and increases productivity, could see strong demand from verticals like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)