Latest News | Ujjivan Fin Services Shares Rally over 8 Pc After Q4 Earnings

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services on Thursday zoomed over 8 per cent after the company reported over 79 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter.

The scrip jumped 8.38 per cent to close at Rs 169.50 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 12.21 per cent to Rs 175.50.

On the NSE, it surged 7.70 per cent to settle at Rs 168.50.

In terms of volume, 10.54 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 2 crore units were exchanged on the NSE.

Ujjivan Financial Services on Wednesday reported over 79 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.43 crore in March 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.15 crore during the January-March period of 2019.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 805.20 crore as against Rs 590.01 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal (2019-20), the company's net profit on a consolidated basis nearly doubled to Rs 298.66 crore from Rs 150.44 crore in the previous year.

Total income for FY20 rose to Rs 2,969.37 crore from Rs 2,013.62 crore in 2018-19.

