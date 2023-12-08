Noida, Dec 8 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has said it is working on a proposal to make an underpass at the Char Murti Chowk - the busiest crossroad -- in Noida Extension in a bid to reduce traffic jams.

The GNIDA has issued a tender for the construction of the underpass at this intersection to be built at a cost of about Rs 78 crore, it said in a statement Thursday.

Once the construction work of this underpass starts, it will take about two years to complete. Keeping in view the needs of the locals and those living in surrounding areas, GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar has given instructions to start the construction in January 2024 and complete it soon, according to the statement.

The population in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, is increasing rapidly. Char Murti Chowk is the busiest intersection here. U-turns have been made on both sides as a temporary option to prevent traffic jams at the intersection, it noted.

Vehicles going from Gaur City to Surajpur or Noida pass through the U-turn on a 130 metre road. Similarly, vehicles going to Gaur City and Pratap Vihar from Surajpur side go through the U-turn towards Noida, it said.

"An underpass has been proposed here as a permanent solution. This underpass will be built parallel to the 60 metre road at Char Murti intersection. Vehicles between Pratap Vihar and Surajpur, Greater Noida will pass through this underpass. There will be no need to go till the U-turn," the GNIDA said.

"This will save both time and fuel of the drivers. Government advisory agency RITES has prepared its design. While preparing the city's traffic mobility plan, RITES has suggested building an underpass at Char Murti Chowk. Based on this suggestion, the authority is now going to build an underpass," it added.

Annapurna Garg, Additional CEO of GNIDA, said the date for downloading the tender document is from December 8 to 28 December. Pre-qualification bids will open on December 29.

The terms and conditions of this tender can be seen on the website of Greater Noida Authority www.greaternoidaauthority.in, Garg said.

Also, during the construction of the underpass, alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic movement will also be prepared, the officer added.

