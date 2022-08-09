Coimbatore, Aug 9 (PTI) An undertrial from Kerala gave the police the slip at the railway station here while being taken to jail in Palakkad in that State and a hunt for him is on.

According to police, Anis Babu, who is facing cases of chain-snatching and waylaying in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, was being taken by three police personnel.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 759 Clerk Posts at ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The undertrial was to be taken by train from Coimbatore on Monday. When they reached the railway staton here at around 10.30 PM, he gave the escorting policemen the slip. Despite a search of the entire station and nearby areas, there was no trace of the accused, said the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)