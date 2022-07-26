Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it is developing an automated solution for early resolution of stressed assets.

The lender said the product -- Union SARAS (Stressed Asset Recovery Automated Solution) -- will cover recovery actions under SARFAESI, DRT and IBC.

Also Read | Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Released From Detention, Says Delhi Police.

Other recovery actions include Civil Suit Revenue Recovery Act, Lok Adalat, classification of non-cooperative borrower, examination of staff accountability, willful defaulter, data and write-off, the bank said.

"Our bank has taken the lead role in creating software in digitising and automating recovery portfolios under the name - Union SARAS Stressed Asset Recovery Automated Solution," the lender said.

Also Read | Itel A23S Now Official in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The solution will digitise all recovery functional areas, including field related work and converting through automated process flow of all recovery actions from initiation to its logical end.

It will ensure actions for reducing litigation scope and will act as a guide to the branch for the actions to be taken, the lender said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)